Health Budget 2026: What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier From April 1 - A Complete Round Up

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha on February 1, Sunday. Here is a report on what gets expensive and what gets cheaper after the health budget.

Budget 2026 Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for fiscal year 2026-27 on Sunday (February 1). This was her ninth consecutive budget. While experts have hailed this year's budget, calling it a positive initiative to boost India's healthcare sector, some are also confused about what changes in the rates will follow after the budget comes into force. From medicines to medical devices and insurance premiums, understanding what becomes cheaper and what may cost more is essential for both consumers and healthcare providers.

Health Budget 2026: What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier?

In the budget, the government adjusted customs and excise duties to support domestic manufacturing, control imports, and boost demand. As a result of this, some items will become cheaper due to tax reductions, while others could see price hikes. Here is a breakdown of what gets cheaper and what gets costlier after the budget:

Union Budget 2026: Here's what's getting affordable

1) 17 cancer drugs

2) Seafood

3) Essential medicines for diabetes

Union Budget 2026: Here's what's getting expensive

1) Alcohol

2) Tobacco products like cigarettes and pan masala

3) Coffee may get expensive (as he duty exemption for coffee roasting, brewing, or vending machines is being removed)

4) Adult diapers (The exemption on hydrophilic and hydrophobic non-woven fabrics used to manufacture adult diapers is set to lapse in April 2026).

EXPLAINER: DETAILED OVERVIEW OF HEALTH BUDGET 2026

Now, let's understand the entire health budget 2026 in a more detailed manner:

17 Cancer Drugs And Essential Medicines Get Cheaper

One of the major takeaways from Budget 2026-27 is the government's focus on making essential medicines more affordable. Almost 17 commonly used drugs for cancer, and medicines for treating chronic illnesses like diabetes and hypertension, will see reduced GST rates (Zero Custom Duty). This move will make it easier for the middle class people to get these medicines.

Medical Devices Are Getting Cheaper

FM Sitharaman announced that medical devices, ranging from diagnostic kits to critical equipment like ventilators, have undergone tax rationalization. Which means some devices will become cheaper due to GST rationalization, while on the other hand, certain high-end devices used in specialty care may see marginal cost increases.

Health Insurance Premiums

While medicines will get cheapers, the budget has not left the insurance seekers from the focus. The 2026-27 Union Budget introduces incentives for policyholders opting for preventive healthcare packages. Premiums for health insurance covering wellness checkups and early disease detection programs may see tax benefits. Conversely, traditional health insurance plans without such add-ons might experience minor premium adjustments.

Allied Health and Geriatric Care

The government plans to train 1 lakh allied health professionals (AHPs) and 1.5 lakh caregivers, addressing workforce shortages in geriatric and specialized care. This initiative may not immediately affect consumer costs but is expected to improve access and reduce long-term healthcare expenses.

Medical Tourism: A Step Towards Boosting India's Healthcare Hub

FM Sitharaman proposed the set up of 5 regional medical tourism hubs in collaboration with the private sector. This initiative will help attract international patients and investment.

Total Budget Proposed For Healthcare Sector This Year: For FY 2025-26, the Ministry of Health received 98,311 crore, while in Budget 2026-27, the allocation has increased to 1,04,599 crore. Previously, in Budget 2024-25, the health sector received 90,958 crore.

