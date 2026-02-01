Health Budget 2026: ₹10,000 Crore Investment In Biopharma Shakti To Tax Relief On 17 Cancer Drugs | Major Healthcare Announcements

Budget 2026 - Health And Pharma Complete Round Up: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting her 9th consecutive Union Budget, positioned healthcare as a key economic growth driver, not just a social sector

Health Budget 2026 - Key Highlights

Health Budget 2026 Big Announcement:Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27, marking her ninth consecutive budget. This year, the government has placed special emphasis on the healthcare sector. In line with the vision of a developed India, a massive allocation of 1o,000 crore has been set aside for the Pharmaceutical sector. The government has identified healthcare as one of its top priorities, and the budget includes several major announcements that will have a direct impact on the common citizen. Here's a look at the key highlights for the healthcare sector in Budget 2026.

Top Healthcare Announcements In Budget 2026-27

The top announcements for the healthcare sector from this year's budget include:

Big Relief for Cancer Patients

In a landmark announcement, the 2026-27 Union Budget has heightened its emphasis on making cancer treatment in India more affordable and easily accessible. FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced the exemption of basic customs duty on 17 essential cancer drugs. This move will significantly reduce the cost of expensive medications for patients with cancer in the country. In addition, import duty exemptions have been extended to medicines for seven other rare diseases.

Boosting Medical Tourism

To strengthen and enhance medical tourism in India, the government plans to establish 5 regional medical hubs. Dring the Budget speech, FM Sitharaman highlighted that these healthcare complexes will include AYUSH centers, diagnostic facilities, and post-treatment rehabilitation centers. This will help people get jobs and boost the healthcare sector in the country.

Launch of Biopharma Shakti Scheme

One of the major announcement in today's budget was the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore to the Biopharma Shakti initiative - over the next five years. The Finance Minister stated that the program seeks to increase domestic production of biologics for diseases such as cancer and diabetes. Industry experts have stated that this move is expected to position India as a global biopharma hub.

Employment for 2.5 Lakh Youth in Healthcare

The Budget focuses on increasing employment in the healthcare sector. Over the next five years, 1 lakh allied health professionals (AHPs) will receive training, along with 1.5 lakh caregivers, particularly for elderly care. Institutions offering courses in radiology, anesthesia, and other specialized fields will also be upgraded.

Three New Ayurveda Institutes Announced

To promote traditional medicine, the government will set up three new All India Ayurveda Institutes. Efforts will also be made to popularize Yoga and Ayurveda globally, while the WHO Global Centre in Jamnagar will be strengthened to boost exports of Ayurvedic products.

Focus on Mental Health

A new National Mental Health Institute (NIMHANS-2) will be set up in North India. Special attention will also be given to the mental health of digital professionals and content creators. Additionally, emergency and trauma care capacities in district hospitals will be increased by 50%.

Key Healthcare Announcements in Budget 2026

Cancer Relief: 17 cancer drugs will become more affordable. Mental Health & Other Reforms: NIMHANS-2 in North India, upgraded facilities in Ranchi and Tezpur, and enhanced care for digital professionals; 50% increase in emergency and trauma care in district hospitals; support for production of artificial limbs. Employment & Training: Skill-based healthcare jobs will be promoted. New Professionals: Training for 1 lakh allied health professionals (AHPs) and 1.5 lakh caregivers over the next five years. Institutional Upgrades: Improved training in specialized fields like radiology and anesthesia. Regional Medical Hubs: Five hubs with private sector participation, offering integrated healthcare services. Healthcare Complexes: AYUSH, diagnostics, and rehabilitation facilities under one roof. New Institutes: Three All India Ayurveda Institutes to be set up. Traditional Medicine Promotion: Yoga and Ayurveda will be further promoted globally. Major Investment: 10,000 crore under Biopharma Shakti initiative over five years. Global Hub: India aims to become the world's top center for drug manufacturing. Research Network: 10,000 new clinical trial sites will be set up across the country. Institutional Development: Three new national biopharma research institutes and upgrades to seven existing institutions with modern technology.

Total Budget Proposed For Healthcare Sector This Year: For FY 2025-26, the Ministry of Health received 98,311 crore, while in Budget 2026-27, the allocation has increased to 1,04,599 crore. Previously, in Budget 2024-25, the health sector received 90,958 crore.

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, about the exemption of custom duty on cancer drugs, Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director Surgical Oncology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, said, "This announcement brings much-needed relief to cancer patients and their families, particularly those undergoing treatment for rare and advanced cancers where access to specialised medicines is often limited by high costs. The exemption of basic customs duty on 17 essential cancer drugs, along with the inclusion of seven additional rare diseases under duty-free personal imports, will significantly reduce the financial burden on patients who already face prolonged and intensive treatment journeys. By improving affordability and easing access to life-saving therapies that are not manufactured domestically, this move can help ensure timely treatment and better clinical outcomes. Such patient-centric policy interventions demonstrate a strong commitment to making cancer care more equitable and accessible and will have a meaningful impact on both survival and quality of life for patients across the country."

