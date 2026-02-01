Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Union Budget 2026 in Parliament today at 11AM - a significant milestone as the government prepares to lay out its fiscal roadmap for the coming year. With rising healthcare costs, a growing burden of lifestyle diseases, and renewed focus on preventive care after recent public health challenges, expectations from the Health Budget are especially high this year. From possible boosts in public health spending and insurance coverage to incentives for hospitals, diagnostics, digital health and medical research, today's announcements could shape the future of India's healthcare system. Follow this space for all the LIVE updates, expert reactions, and key highlights as the Health Budget 2026 unfolds.
