live

Health Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: FM Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget Today | Key Highlights

Health Budget 2026 India Live Updates: As the Union Budget 2026 is set to be presented by FM Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - Scroll down to check live updates and key points.

Budget 2026 LIVE Updates:

Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Union Budget 2026 in Parliament today at 11AM - a significant milestone as the government prepares to lay out its fiscal roadmap for the coming year. With rising healthcare costs, a growing burden of lifestyle diseases, and renewed focus on preventive care after recent public health challenges, expectations from the Health Budget are especially high this year. From possible boosts in public health spending and insurance coverage to incentives for hospitals, diagnostics, digital health and medical research, today's announcements could shape the future of India's healthcare system. Follow this space for all the LIVE updates, expert reactions, and key highlights as the Health Budget 2026 unfolds.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES