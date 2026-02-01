Health Budget 2026 Highlights: Top 10 Expectations of Healthcare Industry From Union Budget 2026-27

Ahead of budget 2026, which is to be presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 1 (Sunday). Here are the top 10 expectations from the industry experts.

Health Budget 2026 Highlights: Top 10 Expectations of Healthcare Industry From Union Budget 2026-27

Health Budget 2026: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2026-27 today in Parliament, the healthcare industry calls for a decisive shift toward technology-driven medical education, stronger cancer care infrastructure, and long-term policy stability across pharmaceuticals and research. With rising disease burden, workforce shortages, and rapid advances in medical technology, experts say this Budget could define the future readiness of India's healthcare system.

10 Expectations of the Healthcare Industry from Union Budget 2026

Here are the top 10 things the healthcare industry is looking forward to in this budget:

Increased Funds For Public Healthcare: The first demand for this year's budget is to give a significant increase of funds to the public healthcare secto in the country. According to the Industry experts, increased spending is crucial to strengthen government hospitals, primary health centres, and district-level facilities, especially in tier-2, tier-3, and rural India. A Better Focus on Preventive Healthcare Structure: With lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and heart disease rising sharply, stakeholders expect Budget 2026 to prioritise preventive and wellness-driven healthcare. This includes funding for early screening programmes, community health initiatives, and awareness campaigns to reduce long-term treatment costs and hospital burden. Expansion and Strengthening of Ayushman Bharat: The healthcare industry expects further expansion of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, including higher coverage limits, inclusion of more procedures, and faster reimbursement cycles. Private hospitals are also seeking smoother claim settlements to ensure sustainability while serving economically weaker sections. Tax Relief on Healthcare Services and Medical Devices: Another key expectation is GST rationalisation. Hospitals and diagnostic centres are demanding GST relief on essential medical equipment, consumables, and services. The medical device sector, in particular, is hoping for lower import duties and tax incentives to support affordability and innovation. Incentives for Healthcare Infrastructure Development: The industry is seeking fresh incentives for building hospitals, trauma centres, and diagnostic labs in underserved areas. Expectations include low-interest loans, viability gap funding, and tax holidays to encourage private investment in healthcare infrastructure across semi-urban and rural regions. Boost for Medical Research and Innovation: Healthcare leaders are looking for higher budgetary support for medical research, clinical trials, and innovation, especially in areas like cancer, rare diseases, infectious diseases, and indigenous drug development. Increased funding for public research institutions and collaboration with private players is seen as essential for global competitiveness. Support for Digital Health and Health-Tech Startups: With digital health playing a growing role in care delivery, the industry expects incentives for telemedicine, AI-driven diagnostics, electronic health records, and digital public health platforms. Budget 2026 is expected to strengthen the National Digital Health Mission and offer support to health-tech startups through funding and policy clarity. Addressing the Healthcare Workforce Shortage: India continues to face a shortage of doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals. The healthcare industry expects Budget 2026 to focus on expanding medical education seats, improving nursing and paramedical training, and upskilling the existing workforce, along with incentives to retain talent in rural areas. Lower Out-of-Pocket Expenditure for Patients: Reducing out-of-pocket expenses remains a major concern. Industry stakeholders are hoping for measures such as higher health insurance penetration, tax benefits on insurance premiums, and coverage for OPD and preventive care, which can significantly ease the financial burden on families. Clear Policy Push for "Atmanirbhar Healthcare": Aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, the healthcare industry expects stronger support for domestic manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostics. Production-linked incentives, easier regulatory pathways, and export promotion are key demands to make India a global healthcare manufacturing hub.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Mr. Mandeep Singh Kumar, Vice President & Managing Director, Medtronic India & MTaI Member said, "India has made significant strides in expanding healthcare access through progressive reforms and public health initiatives. As we approach the upcoming Budget, we are hopeful for measures that will further enhance access to advanced therapies for millions of Indian patients who rely on public funding. By prioritizing the inclusion of innovative, evidence-based technologies within national health schemes, the healthcare system can not only keep pace with modern clinical practices but also deliver meaningful improvements to the lives of patients and their families, paving the way for a healthier future for millions across the nation."

Follow us for all the latest updates on Union Budget 2026-27. CLICK HERE

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.