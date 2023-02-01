Health Budget 2023 Highlights: Key Takeaways For The Health Sector In Details

Union Budget 2023: What are the key takeaways for the health sector? Let's take a quick look at the highlights.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in parliament today. She christened the budget as "Amrit Kaal Budget". The budget for his fiscal year focused on creating a groundwork for a widened health infrastructure, tech-aided solutions, and eliminating diseases through smart public health management. Let's take a quick look at the highlights from the budget 2023 for the health sector:

Key Takeaways From Union Budget 2023 For The Health Sector

This year's budget was presented in the parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Union Budget 2023 has allocated a whopping Rs 88,956 crores to health expenditure, a Rs 2,350 crores hike of 2.71 percent from Rs 86,606 crores in FY23. Here is a list of what the healthcare sector has been provided with, in this fiscal.

PM Programme for Restoration Awareness Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth (PM-Pranam)

Sitharaman said, "PM Program for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth (PM PRANAM) will be launched to incentivize states and union territories to promote alternative fertilizers and balanced use of chemical fertilizers."

What Does This Mean?

For the first time in India, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given a major push to millet, a type of coarse grain that has been recommended greatly by doctors to have the ability to reduce the burden of diabetes in a country. India is known as the capital of 'diabetes' as the diabetes count in the country has reached epidemic proportions. This is for the first time that nutrition has been provided such a big push with a special program called the PM Programme for Restoration Awareness Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth (PM-Pranam).

Elimination of Sickle Cell Anaemia By 2047

Finance Minister also announced a mission to eliminate sickle cell anemia by 2047. Sitharaman stated that this mission will focus mainly on creating awareness, universal screening of over seven crore people in the age group 0 to 40 years in majorly affected tribal areas, and counseling through collaborative efforts.

R&D In Healthcare By Ramping Up Facilities In ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) Labs

Finally, the government is looking into R&D in healthcare by ramping up facilities in select ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) labs. Post Pandmeic the need for the collaboration of public health management has become a priority.

In the budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman stated that these ICMR labs will be made available for research by public and private medical college faculty and private sector R&D teams for encouraging collaborative research and innovation. The FM Sitharaman said that the role of technology was referenced against India's success in COVID-19 infection vaccination.

Health Budget 2023-24 Highlights

157 New Nursing Colleges Will Be Established

In the Union Budget 2023-24, FM Sitharaman said that in an effort to increase skilled healthcare personnel in the country, 3 Finance Minister has also announced 157 new nursing colleges which will be established in core locations of India, with the existing 157 medical colleges which were established back in the year 2014.

