From Healthy Skin To Weight Loss, Check Out The Health Benefits Of Peaches

Peaches plays a key role in weight loss.

Nutritionists and health experts, around the world, often recommend adding peaches to your daily diet in order to reap its numerous benefits.

Summers are not just restricted to the usual mangoes, litchis, and watermelons. If you set out to explore the bounty of fruits, this vibrant season has a lot to offer. Peaches also known as 'aroo' are definitely the table toppers of this underrated fruit list. The hairy and fuzzy fruit, which is immensely healthy, opens up to give us soft, mushy flesh inside that always tastes delicious. You can also blend them to prepare a yummy beverage - the very popular peach ice tea. While its taste has got everyone talking, do you know this stone fruit brims with a host of health-benefiting properties?

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in an Instagram post talked about the various health benefits of peaches. According to health expert, peaches are a rich source of natural dietary fibres, which helps in regulating appetite, contributes to smooth digestion and lowers the risk of gut disorders. She further stated that peaches have ample amounts of the crucial trace mineral zing, which plays a key role in collagen synthesis and therefore benefits skin. The vitamin C content of the fruit also boosts collagen production in the skin.

TRENDING NOW

Peaches are loaded with healthy and healing antioxidants, minerals as well as vitamins, Healthline reported. They are rich in beta-carotene, lycopene and lutein, which are known for their protective effects on the eyes and heart. The presence of lutein, an antioxidant known to fight free radical damage, also helps in keeping the skin healthy and youthful.

As peaches have a high potassium content, they negate bad effects of sodium and help in maintaining a good water balance in the body. The high potassium, magnesium and phosphorous content makes it an ideal fruit for people dealing with high blood pressure.

One of the most prominent benefits of peaches is that it plays a key role in weight loss. This fruit has high amount of "phenolic compounds" that are known to have anti-obesity and anti-inflammatory properties, which might help in regulating the metabolic syndrome and also keeping the weight in check.

You may like to read

Nutritionists and health experts, around the world, often recommend adding peaches to your daily diet in order to reap its numerous benefits.

RECOMMENDED STORIES