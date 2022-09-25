live

Healthcare Leaders Discuss Ways To Deal With Emerging Diseases In The Post Pandemic World

In a first, TheHealthSite.com is all set to host its first edition of Health Awards 2022 in New Delhi, to acknowledge and recognise the movers, leaders and achievers in the health sector of India. The health care sector of India has suffered and faced a lot of challenges in the past few years, however, it never bent. Today, on this occasion we will remember all the work the healthcare professionals have put in, just to make the lives of the common people less challenging. The COVID-19 outbreak in the year 2019 has transformed the healthcare system, and the sector has gone through fast-paced changes that were led by the digital revolution. The sudden challenges of the COVID pandemic not only paved the way for medical advancements, but also created a new world order built on the foundation of collaboration, backed by scientific advancements, and driven by data making healthcare affordable and accessible.

The awards will be honoured by Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, who will also address the gathering and share his insights on the health care system. She will also be joined by Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin, Vice Chancellor - Institute of Liver and Biliary Science, New Delhi. The summit will address the concerns of the Indian Healthcare Ecosystem and what needs to be done to alleviate the pain points. Panellists will also speak on India's preparedness to deal with emerging diseases in the post-pandemic World.

Health Summit 2022: Key Panelists

Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Medical Director Max Hospitals Dr Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member, MD and CEO, Marengo Asia Healthcare. Dr Nandita Palshetkar, IVF Specialist; Dr Praveer Agarwal, Executive Director, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute Dr Abhay Sinha, Director General, Services Export Promotion Council Dr Suresh Sankar, a leading Nephrologist, Sr VP-Clinical Affairs, NephroPlus Dr Sanjay Mittal (Director, Clinical and Preventive Cardiology, Heart Institute, Medanta Hospital Gurgaon) Dr Ashok Jhinghan, Chairman, Delhi Diabetes Research Centre Dr Nand Kumar, Prof. In charge ICMR CARE in Neuromodulation for Mental Health, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, New Delhi Dr Vikram Jaggi, Pulmonologist. Asthma Chest Allergy Hospital, Delhi; and OP Yadava, CEO, National Heart Institute

Follow this space to stay updated with all that the speakers have to say about the country's current medical and health structure and what as an India you can expect to happen in the next few years.

LIVE UPDATES