Heading Towards COVID-19 Fourth Wave? India Reports 24% Jump In Daily Cases

Active COVID-19 caseload in India has increased to 15,414 in the last 24 hours. This comes amid high speculations about a possible fourth wave in the country. In a report, researchers at the IIT Kanpur said India would face another surge in coronavirus cases (the fourth wave of COVID-19) in mid-June-July. However, they also noted that the cases will be less severe in the upcoming COVID wave, as compared to what the country saw in the second and the third wave.

According to the reports, India's daily Covid-19 tally surged on Thursday after 2,628 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 4,31,44,820. The Union Health Ministry also added that India's active cases now stand at 15,414. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

