Headache, Encephalopathy Among Most Common Symptoms of Omicron In Hospitalised Kids, Says Study

The study which was published in the journal Pediatric Neurology indicated that the most common neurologic symptoms were headache and altered mental status, known as acute encephalopathy.

In 2019, China reported the first case of the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19. It merely took a few days for this virus infection to spread to other countries. Since then the virus has mutated several times, formed new variants, and affected people globally with new symptoms. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also stated that this virus will stay in the environment forever, however, the severity will decrease with time.

Neurological Symptoms In Kids

The SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that mainly targets the throat and lungs. However, studies have also confirmed that the virus can have some deadly long-lasting impacts on other organs also, such as the heart, brain, eyes, etc. In a recent study, researchers have warned that of hospitalized children who tested or were presumed positive for SARS-CoV-2, 44 per cent developed neurological symptoms, and these kids were more likely to require intensive care than their peers who didn't experience such symptoms.

The study which was published in the journal Pediatric Neurology indicated that the most common neurologic symptoms were headache and altered mental status, known as acute encephalopathy. Speaking about the same, the lead researcher said, "The SARS-CoV-2 virus can affect pediatric patients in different ways: It can cause acute disease, where symptomatic illness comes on soon after infection or children may develop an inflammatory condition called MIS-C weeks after clearing the virus." He further added, "One of the consortium's big questions was whether neurological manifestations are similar or different in pediatric patients, depending on which of these two conditions they have."

Neurological Manifestations More Common In Kids With MIS-C

The researchers said that the study included 1,493 hospitalised children, out of which 1,278, were diagnosed with acute SARS-CoV-2; 215 children, were diagnosed with MIS-C, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, which typically appears several weeks after clearing the virus and is characterised by three main symptoms --

Fever Inflammation, and Organ dysfunction

The most common neurologic manifestations linked with acute Covid-19 were:

Headache Acute encephalopathy and Seizures

While youths with MIS-C most often had

Headache Acute encephalopathy and Dizziness.

Rarer symptoms of both conditions included loss of smell, vision impairment, stroke, and psychosis. The analysis showed that neurological manifestations were more common in kids with MIS-C compared to those with acute SARS-CoV-2, and children with MIS-C were more likely than those with acute illness to have two or more neurologic manifestations.

(With inputs from Agencies)

