He Sneezed And Then Collapsed: How 18-Year-Old Meerut Boy Suddenly Died While Walking, Shocking Video Surfaces

Shocking death of youth in Meerut: The video from the incident was captured by the CCTV, scroll down to watch it.

In a shocking video that has surfaced on social media recently, an 18-year-old boy can be seen suddenly collapsing on the road while walking after a casual sneeze. The video has gone viral on the internet and netizens are assuming that the death happened due to a sudden heart attack. The incident comes in the backdrop of a sudden spike in the number of cardiological deaths in the country.

In the viral video, four youths can be seen walking across a narrow lane. According to the reports, they were going back home. However, the next scene from the video will leave you in shock. One of the four stops to sneeze and then falls unconscious keeping his hand on the shoulder of one of his friends. Soon, the video shows how the friends got into panic mode and started calling for help. Sources told the media that the boy was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him 'brought dead'. As of now, netizens are assuming that the death of the youth was due to a sudden heart attack that came with sneezing. However, a medical report to support the real cause of death is awaited.

Watch the complete video HERE:

In the last couple of days, news and videos of young people, seemingly fit dying of sudden heart attacks have filled the social media platforms. The rise has given fresh worries to healthcare workers and experts across the country. Why heart attack deaths are increasing at such a high pace in India? What is the cause of poor heart health among the youths? Let's discuss the topic in detail.

Why Youths Are Suffering From Poor Heart Health?

The alarming deaths of young Indians due to heart attack is a cause of worry for the country, as many are assuming this could be possibly due to the complications that have been caused by the deadly SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus.

There are many contributing factors to poor heart health among the youths, some of them are those that even you are following, check them out if you want to stay safe from heart ailments:

Your smoking habits can harm your heart Too much alcohol is dangerous Stress can cause major harm to your heart A poorly managed diet is bad Obesity can also impact the heart's function Unregularised cholesterol levels High blood pressure

Although a few of the risk factors that can contribute to poor heart health are mentioned above, there can be many more depending on your lifestyle and daily habits. These can vary from person to person, depending on many other underlying factors.

Some of the symptoms that can tell you about your deteriorating heart health are:

Not being able to breathe properly Feeling exhausted with minimal physical activities Chest discomfort Pain and heaviness in the chest Issues with vision

The main mantra to stay safe from heart attacks, or any other cardiological diseases is to gain proper knowledge about the illness and the symptoms that can help one spot it prior, to and help in timely medical intervention.