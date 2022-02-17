Have COVID Guidelines Changed In Delhi As COVID Cases Decline? Know What's Still In Force

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 756 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths, bringing the positivity rate to 1.52 per cent. While the cases recorded were higher than the previous day, the overall count of coronavirus cases in the national capital has been declining. After reaching a record high of 28,867 daily cases on January 13, the number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining. On January 14, the city reported a positive rate of 30.6 per cent, the highest during the pandemic's current wave. It just took ten days for the daily cases to fall below 10,000.

Current COVID-19 Guidelines Still In Force In Delhi

Following the considerable improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced a revised set of Covid-19 recommendations on February 4, which are still in place. Here is a list of COVID restrictions that are still in force in the national capital:

Due to the curfew, non-essential shops are permitted to remain open until 8 p.m.

All colleges and coaching institutes have been given permission to restart in stages.

The government has also permitted schools for grades 9 to 12 to resume on February 7th, and the nursery to 8 to reopen on February 14th.

Teachers must be vaccinated, according to the decree, and those who are not vaccinated will not be allowed on campus.

The DDMA also loosened the night curfew by an hour.

Offices are allowed to operate with a 100 per cent attendance rate.

In the national capital, gyms and spas are now allowed to open with specific limits.

Single drivers in cars will be excused from the mask mandate, according to the report.

Restaurants can now stay open until 11 p.m.

Swimming pools have also been authorized to reopen in the nation's capital by the authorities.

DDMA To Hold A Meeting Next Week To Review The COVID Situation

Meanwhile, the DDMA is expected to convene next week to assess the Covid-19 situation in the national capital and whether more pandemic-related restrictions should be relaxed.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, there are 3,197 active Covid-19 patients in the city. There are 2,041 patients in home isolation and 362 patients in hospitals. In the previous 24 hours, approximately 900 people have recovered from the condition. According to official data, the total number of recorded Covid-19 cases in Delhi has risen to 18,53,428 patients, with 18,24,145 people recovering thus far. The fresh deaths brought the total number of people killed in Covid-19 in the national capital to 26,086.