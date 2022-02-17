Have COVID Guidelines Changed In Delhi As COVID Cases Decline?

- Health A-Z
On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 756 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths, bringing the positivity rate to 1.52 per cent. While the cases recorded were higher than the previous day, the overall count of coronavirus cases in the national capital has been declining. After reaching a record high of 28,867 daily cases on January 13, the number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining. On January 14, the city reported a positive rate of 30.6 per cent, the highest during the pandemic's current wave. It just took ten days for the daily cases to fall below 10,000.
Following the considerable improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced a revised set of Covid-19 recommendations on February 4, which are still in place. Here is a list of COVID restrictions that are still in force in the national capital:
Meanwhile, the DDMA is expected to convene next week to assess the Covid-19 situation in the national capital and whether more pandemic-related restrictions should be relaxed.
According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, there are 3,197 active Covid-19 patients in the city. There are 2,041 patients in home isolation and 362 patients in hospitals. In the previous 24 hours, approximately 900 people have recovered from the condition. According to official data, the total number of recorded Covid-19 cases in Delhi has risen to 18,53,428 patients, with 18,24,145 people recovering thus far. The fresh deaths brought the total number of people killed in Covid-19 in the national capital to 26,086.
