Five passengers from the UK who arrived here at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday night have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All these passengers have been sent to Sardar Patel Covid Centre in Chattarpur area of the national capital. A total of 250 passengers who arrived last night and have undergone the mandatory RT-PCR test at the airport. While 5 tested positive the rest have tested negative for COVID-19. Sources told IANS that as many as 470 passengers from the UK have landed IGI till now in two flights. Meanwhile a passenger who arrived in Chennai from London