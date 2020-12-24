As panic spread among people after the new strain of Coronavirus surfaced in the United Kingdom the Health Ministry in a statement has clarified that the new strain of Covid-19 virus found in the UK has not been seen in India so far. “It's incorrect to say that the new strain of the coronavirus has entered India until it's established by a designated laboratory” India Today quoted the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying. “To establish the presence of a mutant virus it is necessary to establish a genome sequencing which could be done only through designated