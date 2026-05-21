Has Ebola already entered India? Delhi airport issues advisory over Ebola virus, passengers from these countries warned

Ebola virus in India? Taking cognizance of the deteriorating situation in the DRC Congo, the Delhi airport officials on Thursday listed Congo, Uganda and South Sudan as "high-risk" countries, asking sick passengers from these to take immediate action. Read on to know more details.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 21, 2026 3:07 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Emma Thomson

Ebola Scare Reaches India? Delhi Airport Issues Fresh Advisory As Global Cases Rise

Ebola In India Latest News: As concerns over the rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak continue to grow globally, authorities in India have stepped up surveillance measures at airports, particularly for international passengers arriving from high-risk African nations. In the latest developments, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Thursday issued an advisory over the Ebola virus, asking sick passengers from or transiting through affected countries to "immediately" report to airport's health official.

The decision to activate Ebola safety measures at the airport comes a day after Union health secretary held a high-level review meeting with the states on Wednesday to assess preparedness and response measures regarding the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

Which Countries Are Listed As 'High Risk'?

According to the official data, the Delhi airport has listed Congo, Uganda and South Sudan as "high-risk" countries, asking sick passengers coming from and transiting through these to take immediate action.

The advisory clearly stated that passengers who had direct contact with blood or body fluids of a person suspected or confirmed to have Ebola Disease will also have to inform the airport authorities and ensure nobody is at risk of the deadly virus attack.

"Any traveller developing the above symptoms within 21 DAYS of arrival should immediately seek medical care and inform healthcare authorities about their travel history," the advisory stated.

Has Ebola Entered India?

As of now, there are no confirmed Ebola cases reported in India. However, health authorities are taking precautionary measures to prevent potential importation of the virus through international travel routes.

You may like to read

Passengers arriving from countries experiencing active Ebola transmission are reportedly being monitored closely, with airport health officials increasing screening and awareness efforts. Travellers have also been advised to immediately report symptoms such as fever, vomiting, unexplained bleeding, weakness, or severe body pain if they develop after arrival.

While officials have not announced any travel ban, surveillance systems have been activated as part of India's standard infectious disease preparedness strategy.

What Is Ebola: How Dangerous Is The Virus?

Ebola is not a new virus. First detected in 1976 near the Ebola river, this virus has been circulating in many isolated regions of the world, especially the African nations. The only major concern with the 2026 Ebola outbreak is that the strain that is spreading now is new and is a mutated version of the previous ones - which is why there is no vaccine as of now.

Speaking to the media, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief on Wednesday also stated that it will take no less than nine months to come up with a vaccine ton target this variant of the Ebola virus.

Are We Heading Towards Another Pandemic?

Professor Emma Thomson, Director of the MRC University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, said: "The current outbreak in DRC and Uganda is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, a member of the species Orthoebolavirus bundibugyoense, closely related to Ebola virus (species Orthoebolavirus zairense).

Answering the question about the possibility of another pandemic due to the currently dominant strain of the Ebola virus family, Emma Thomson said that there is so far no reason to panic over another pandemic; however, precautions to contain the virus are a priority.

"This outbreak of 2026 highlights a persistent weakness in epidemic preparedness. We tend to build tools around the best-known outbreak pathogens, but rarer viruses such as Bundibugyo virus can still cause severe disease and international spread. Sustained investment in high-containment laboratories, diagnostic development, genomic surveillance, vaccine platforms, therapeutics and international research partnerships is essential. These capacities cannot be assembled at speed once an outbreak is already moving."

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.