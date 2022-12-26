live

COVID Fear Grips Karnataka: Government Issues New Guidelines - DETAILS Inside

Amid a sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in China, the Centre has ramped up its anti-COVID measures to prevent India from experiencing another ferocious wave due to the deadly virus infection.

COVID-19 Live Updates | A day after a 40-year-old man who has recently returned from China, tested positive for COVID-19, another case has been reported from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. According to the reports, the man has recently returned from Dubai. The family members of the infected patient were visited by the Unnao city authorities and health officials and 20 samples have been collected for testing.

According to the officials, the RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for passengers who are travelling to India from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. The centre has also asked the states to brace for the upcoming COVID outbreak and ensure proper health facilities including medical oxygen generation plants are available for the patients.

Scroll down to know more about how COVID is wreaking havoc in China and other parts of the world.

LIVE UPDATES