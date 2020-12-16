Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij who tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5 days after receiving a dose of the Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine has reportedly been admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital in a critical condition. The Minister is suffering from lung infection and is getting treatment under Dr Sushila Kataria senior director of Internal Medicine Department at Medanta IANS reported quoting sources. Vij was shifted to Medanta on Tuesday evening from the Haryana government's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak where he was admitted on Saturday and had received convalescent plasma therapy. Earlier the institute had informed