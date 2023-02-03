Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Becomes Ni-kshay Mitra, Adopts TB patients

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Under-nutrition is a factor contributing to the development of active TB disease. Ni-kshay Mitra scheme encourages organisations and individuals adopt TB patients and provide nutritional support to them.

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar became a Ni-kshay Mitra and adopted tuberculosis (TB) patients on Friday in the presence of STO, Dr. Rajesh Raju, Sarita Naryal, State ACSM Officer, and Lalita, DPC Panchkula.

India is estimated to account for more than 26 per cent of the total TB cases in the world. According to the WHO Global TB Report 2022, 21.4 Lakh TB cases were notified in India in 2021, 18 per cent higher than in 2020. The Report also highlighted the crucial role of nutrition and identified under-nutrition as a factor contributing to the development of active TB disease. The country is determined to eliminate the disease by 2025. Various schemes have been launched under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) to achieve this target.

On September 9, 2022, the central government launched a crowd-sourced programme called Ni-kshay Mitra, which encourages organisations and individuals to adopt TB patients and support them directly with nutrition supplies and vocational training. Also known as 'adopt a TB patient' scheme, the programme aims to increase the involvement of society in the fight against the disease.

Nutrition support for TB patients

It is important for TB patients to get enough nutritious food along with the medicines. TB medication is quite strong, and poor nutrition can lead to vomiting, sickness, and rapid weight loss, especially in those with severe illnesses, say health experts.

Acknowledging the TB patients' nutritional needs, the government had, in 2018, introduced a nutrition support scheme called the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), providing a nutrition allowance of Rs 500 for all notified TB patients in the country.

In September 2022, India launched another initiative called Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to provide additional nutritional support to those on TB treatment, through contributions from community. Withing a month, more than 40,000 donors (Nikshay Mitra) came forward to support over 10,45,269 TB patients across the Country.

What you need to know about tuberculosis (TB)?

Caused by bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis), TB generally affects the lungs. It can spread through the air when patients with lung TB cough, sneeze or spit. One can become infected just by inhaling a few of these germs.

According to WHO, as many as 10 million people get infected with tuberculosis (TB) and fall ill every year. TB is a preventable and curable disease, yet it remains the world's top infectious killer. As per WHO estimates, TB kills 1.5 million people each year.

Tuberculosis (TB) is also the most common cause of death among people with HIV. What's more, it is a leading contributor to antimicrobial resistance.

TB is present around the world, but most of the TB patients live in low- and middle-income countries. Eight countries, which include Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines and South Africa, accounts for half of global TB burden.

Not all people infected with the TB bacteria develop TB disease. People with compromised immune systems, such as people living with HIV, malnutrition or diabetes, or those who use tobacco and alcohol, are more likely to fall ill with TB. Only those who fall ill with TB can transmit the disease.

