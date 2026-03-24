Harish Rana passes away after 13-year coma, days after Supreme Court nod for passive Euthanasia: What 'Right To Die' means

Harish Rana's case marked a landmark moment in India's legal and medical history, with doctors carrying out the Supreme Court-mandated withdrawal of life support under a supervised and dignity-focused protocol.

Harish Rana passes away after 13-year coma, days after Supreme Court nod for passive Euthanasia: Is 'Right To Die' legal in India?

Harish Rana Death News: In a first, the Supreme Court of India, allowed a man to die with dignity, following his health condition. 32-year-old Harish Rana, who has been in a coma ever since a fall 13 years ago left him with severe brain injuries, has been allowed to die by the Supreme Court. This marks the first-ever case of a court-ordered passive euthanasia in the country. The verdict, which clarified several aspects of a 2018 Supreme Court judgment that recognised the legality of passive euthanasia, was delivered by an emotional bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan.

Harish Rana's Tragic Story: His 13-Year-Long Battle For Life In Coma

Harish Rana was moved from his home in Ghaziabad to the palliative care unit at the Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on March 14. A multidisciplinary team, led by Dr Seema Mishra, Head of Anaesthesia and Palliative Medicine, was entrusted with carrying out the process marking a first-of-its-kind case in India. The team brought together experts from neurosurgery, onco-anaesthesia, palliative medicine, and psychiatry, underscoring the complexity and sensitivity involved.

Euthanasia in India: How Life Support Was Gradually Withdrawn From Harish Rana

Following established medical protocols, Harish Rana's artificial nutritional support was carefully and gradually withdrawn under close supervision, in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court of India. His case is being viewed as a significant milestone in India's evolving approach to end-of-life care placing emphasis on dignity, medical ethics, and robust legal safeguards.

Right to Die: When Does the SC Allow Euthanasia in India?

The Supreme Court of India permits passive euthanasia the withdrawal of life support as part of the right to die with dignity under Article 21. This applies to terminally ill patients or those in a persistent vegetative state with no chance of recovery, while active euthanasia continues to remain illegal. The landmark 2018 Common Cause v. Union of India judgment, reaffirmed in 2023, also recognises living wills (advance medical directives), enabling individuals to make end-of-life decisions. The first such passive euthanasia case was approved in March 2026.

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