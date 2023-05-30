Harish Pengan, Malayalam Actor, Dies of Liver Disease At 49: Warning Symptoms of a Damaged Liver You Shouldn't Ignore

Harish Pengan, Malyalam Actor, Dies of Liver Failure At 49

Earlier this month, it was reported that the actor's condition was 'critical' and his friends from the film industry had even appealed for financial assistance for his treatment and liver transplant.

Famous Malayalam actor Harish Pengan breathed his last in Kochi on Tuesday (May 30). He was 49. According to the initial medical reports, Harish was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment at a private hospital. He was receiving treatment at Ernakulam's Amrita Hospital after being admitted with minor abdominal pain, where he was diagnosed with liver disease.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the actor's health condition was deteriorating and his friends from the film industry were also trying for financial assistance for his treatment and liver transplant.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added soon.

TRENDING NOW

RECOMMENDED STORIES