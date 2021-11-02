'Har Ghar Dastak' The Door To Door Vaccination Programme Will Start From Today

'Har Ghar Dastak' The Door To Door COVID Vaccination Programme Will Start From Today

On the occasion of Dhanteras, the Central government has begun a door-to-door vaccination programme to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

On the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas, the central government would launch the 'Har Ghar Dastak' mega-vaccination campaign against coronavirus illness (Covid-19). The goal of the month-long door-to-door vaccination programme is to immunize the whole population of low-performing districts. The month-long door-to-door vaccination programme is aimed at ensuring that all residents in low-performing districts are fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the media about the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, stating it was an attempt by the government to increase immunisation rates. "We are launching a massive vaccination programme called 'Har Ghar Dastak.'" We've decided to go door-to-door for the next month to vaccinate people who are eligible for the second dose as well as those who have not received the first," Mandaviya added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is presently in Glasgow, Scotland, is planning a Covid-19 review meeting as soon as he returns to India from the COP26 climate conference. According to reports, the coronavirus review meeting would focus on districts with low vaccine coverage, specifically those with less than 50% first-dose coverage and low second-dose coverage. According to the Union minister, 77 per cent of India's eligible population has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, while 32 per cent have received both doses.

"More than 10 crores people have not taken the second dose of vaccine," he added. "People who are eligible for the second dose should take the vaccine."

He claimed that more than 10.34 crore people in the country have not taken the second dosage after the required period, emphasizing the need to speed up the pace and coverage of vaccination. As a result of the high number of Covid-19 cases reported in different nations, India's immunization campaign must be ramped up to limit the disease's severity.

