Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 Campaign Takes The Next Step: Aim Is To Inoculate All Citizens By July 31

The Indian Government Re-launches ‘Har Ghar Dastak 2.0’ Campaign To Expedite The Vaccination Process

The Indian government re-launched the campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak 2.0' to expedite the vaccination process across all Indian states and Union Territories (UT) effective from1st June to 31st July.

The Indian government recently re-launched the campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak 2.0' to expedite the vaccination process and coverage across all Indian states and Union Territories (UT). The states and UTs have been advised to take this campaign seriously and give an intense push towards the vaccination drive. The aim is to inoculate all eligible beneficiaries.

About This Campaign

The Har Ghar Dastak campaign was first launched in November 2021 during the second wave of the pandemic. The war against COVID-19 is not an easy win, especially when the goal is to protect 139 crore people in India. The implementation of 'Har Ghar Dastak Abhiyan' by the Government of India was done to start a vaccination drive provided by the healthcare workers, going door-to-door, and increasing the rate of vaccinated people in districts with exceptionally low coverage.

One example can be the campaign in Arunachal Pradesh. Like many other states of India, Arunachal Pradesh is remotely located with huge geographical disparities. The vaccination drive in the state required an additional boost to ensure full-vaccination coverage like other states in 2021. this year, the campaign aims to vaccinate people from all states.

The 2.0 campaign was launched on 1st June and its implementation will begin effective immediately till July 31st.

The Objectives Of the Abhiyan

The campaign has certain primary objectives to priorities:

Vaccination drive for the eligible groups first

Precaution doses through door-to-door campaigns

Major focus on improving sub-optimal coverage of persons aged 60 years with precaution dose

Focused campaigns for old age homes, schools, colleges, out of school children's prisons, brick kilns, etc.

Governments Game Plan To Implement This Campaign

Here is how the government is planning on implementing this campaign smoothly.

States and Union Territories have been urged to undertake effective monitoring with respective micro-plans based on due lists of all eligible beneficiaries.

States and UTs have also been urged to review administration of precaution dose with the private hospitals on a regular basis for the age group of 18-59.

As of now, a total 193.57 crore doses have been administered across the country under the national vaccination drive. As per a health ministry report, 96.3 per cent of all persons above 15 years of age have received at least one dose and 86.3 per cent have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.