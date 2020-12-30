It’s been a year now since the Covid-19 the disease caused by the novel coronavirus emerged in China’s Wuhan city. But many questions still remain unanswered. Although most Covid-19 patients have mild to moderate symptoms the disease can cause severe medical complications in some people. Common complications of Covid-19 include pneumonia acute respiratory distress syndrome acute cardiac injury arrhythmia septic shock acute liver injury secondary Infection and acute kidney injury. Some COVID-19 patients are also experiencing unusual complications like Guillain barre syndrome lacy purple rashes and silent hypoxemia or happy hypoxia. Happy hypoxia is one of the physiopathological characteristics of