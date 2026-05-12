Hantavirus vs Norovirus: Which virus is more dangerous and can it trigger a pandemic like COVID-19? Expert explains

With reports of hantavirus and norovirus spreading, people are worried if these virus outbreaks could also trigger a new pandemic. Read on to know more about these viruses and their potential for triggering a COVID-like situation.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 12, 2026 10:17 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Sanjith Saseedharan

What’s the Difference Between Norovirus and Hantavirus? Symptoms and Risks Explained

Just when the world thought it had moved past the fear of deadly viral outbreaks after COVID-19, fresh reports of norovirus infections and rare hantavirus cases have once again sparked concern globally. From cruise ships witnessing rapid outbreaks of severe stomach illness to alarming reports linking hantavirus to rodent exposure, these infections are raising several questions about how dangerous they really are and whether people should be worried.

Although both are viral infections, norovirus and hantavirus affect the body very differently and spread through completely separate routes. While one is known for causing highly contagious gastrointestinal illness, the other is a rare but potentially serious disease that can affect the lungs. To understand the key differences between the two viruses, their symptoms, and the actual level of threat they pose, we spoke to Dr. Sanjith Saseedharan, Director - Critical Care, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate.

What's the Difference Between Hantavirus and Norovirus?

Norovirus and Hantavirus both come under the category of viral infections; however, their modes of transmission and intensity of disease are entirely different from each other. The norovirus infection, also known as "stomach flu," which is easily transmitted, is considered the most frequent cause of acute gastroenteritis across the world, including India. The infection can spread rapidly due to contaminated food, water, dirty hands, and contact with infected people.

What Are The Most Common Symptoms Signs You Are Infected?

Dr. Sanjith Saseedharan explains that the most common symptoms include:

Vomiting Diarrhea Abdominal cramps Nausea, and Low-grade fever

Although norovirus infections can be highly contagious, generally healthy patients have a recovery period of a few days by remaining hydrated. Severe dehydration may occur among young children, old patients, and immunocompromised patients.

How Does The Virus Transmit From One Individual To Another?

However, hantavirus is a relatively rare disease that is transmitted by exposure to contaminated urine, feces, or saliva of rodents. Infection occurs when humans breathe contaminated air inside confined spaces. Unlike norovirus, hantavirus is not highly contagious among people. Initially, patients suffer from flu-like symptoms such as fever, muscle pains, tiredness, and headache. However, in severe cases, it causes life-threatening respiratory problems.

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What Are The Dangerous Symptoms?

The most critical difference between these diseases is the health effect on individuals, as norovirus causes gastrointestinal infections, while hantavirus can lead to severe respiratory conditions. Even though hantavirus infection is receiving international media coverage at the moment, there is no scientific proof that it can cause a pandemic similar to coronavirus due to its unique transmission route.

Can Hantavirus Cause a Pandemic Like COVID-19?

Dr K Srinath Reddy, eminent public health expert and chancellor, PHFI University of Public Health Sciences; Dr Balram Bhargav, former DG, ICMR; and Dr Lalit Kant, former head, division of epidemiology and communicable diseases at ICMR, agree that there is, so far, NO risk for India. The experts have also assured that the risk of these two viruses for triggering a COVID-like pandemic is low.

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