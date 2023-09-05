Hand, foot and mouth disease in Kolkata: doctors advise caution.

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is a mild but a highly contagious viral infection common in young children, according to Mayo Clinic. Symptoms include sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet. In general, it may be mild but it could turn severe for some patients. Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is most commonly caused by a coxsackievirus. There is no definitive medicine for this infection.
According to reports, cases pertaining to this disease are rising sharply in Kolkata. After the onset of monsoon, doctors across the city started getting more and more cases and currently the numbers are rising. This infection may not be very severe but some could turn serious requiring immediate hospitalization, say experts. Since the rate of spread is very high for this infection, Doctors have strictly advised parents to not send their children to school for at least a weak in order to contain it.
Some patients may bear the full brunt of the diseases and get all the mentioned symptoms while for others, it may be milder:
There's no specific treatment for hand-foot-and-mouth disease. Frequent hand-washing and avoiding close contact with people who have hand-foot-and-mouth disease may help lower your child's risk of infection.
