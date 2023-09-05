Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease Rising Sharply In Kolkata

Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease Rising Sharply In Kolkata

Hand, foot and mouth disease in Kolkata: doctors advise caution.

Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is a mild but a highly contagious viral infection common in young children, according to Mayo Clinic. Symptoms include sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet. In general, it may be mild but it could turn severe for some patients. Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is most commonly caused by a coxsackievirus. There is no definitive medicine for this infection.

According to reports, cases pertaining to this disease are rising sharply in Kolkata. After the onset of monsoon, doctors across the city started getting more and more cases and currently the numbers are rising. This infection may not be very severe but some could turn serious requiring immediate hospitalization, say experts. Since the rate of spread is very high for this infection, Doctors have strictly advised parents to not send their children to school for at least a weak in order to contain it.

Symptoms Of Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease

Some patients may bear the full brunt of the diseases and get all the mentioned symptoms while for others, it may be milder:

TRENDING NOW

Sore throat.

Fever.

Feeling sick.

Painful, blister-like lesions on the tongue, gums and inside of the cheeks.

Blistor-like lesions may appear on the tongue, inside the cheeks or the gum.

Rashes on the body may appear. The areas may be the palms, soles or buttocks. The rash may not be itchy but it could have blisters. The color of the rash depends on the person's skin tone. It may be appear red, white, gray, or only show as tiny bumps.

A rash on the palms, soles and sometimes the buttocks. The rash is not itchy, but sometimes it has blisters. Depending on skin tone, the rash may appear red, white, gray, or only show as tiny bumps.

Fussiness in infants and toddlers.

Loss of appetite.

There's no specific treatment for hand-foot-and-mouth disease. Frequent hand-washing and avoiding close contact with people who have hand-foot-and-mouth disease may help lower your child's risk of infection.

RECOMMENDED STORIES