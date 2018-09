A study in Nature Communications found that a compound called sandalore in sandalwood can stimulate hair growth. It says that sandalore in sandalwood helps to promote hair growth by acting on the smell receptor OR2AT4 that’s present in hair follicles. That’s why sandalwood products including sandalwood oil are an excellent remedy for those experiencing hair loss. It’s not just sandalwood, there are some foods that you can eat for faster hair growth too. You must include these regularly in your diet.

1) Prunes: Prunes or dried plums have fibre, potassium, iron and retinol from vitamin A, K, and iron which help make the hair strong. The vitamins B and C in it can help promote hair growth by reducing damage and breakage of hair strands.

2) Fenugreek leaves: Fenugreek or methi contains protein and nicotinic acid that stimulates hair growth. The compound diosgenin in it has oestrogen-like properties, which enhances hair growth and rebuilds hair follicles. Plus, methi balances the pH levels of the scalp because it is alkaline in nature and thus prevents hair fall.

3) Tuna: Rich in vitamin B-complex, this ups the supply of oxygen to the scalp and hair follicles thus promoting hair growth.

4) Spinach: Lack of iron is known to be one of the topmost reasons for hair loss and hair fall. A natural way to supply your body with enough iron is by eating lots of spinach.

5) Chicken: Protein is known to be the building block of tissues in the hair scalp. You must have chicken regularly to prevent thinning of hair, dry and brittle hair and hair loss.

6) Oranges: Packed with Vitamin C, oranges are an excellent food for stopping hair loss and accelerating hair growth. Vitamin C strengthens the hair follicles on the scalp, making your hair strands thicker and less prone to damage. It also increases the elasticity of hair strands.