Woman's head swelled-up “like a light bulb” after an allergic reaction to a substance present in DIY hair dye. © Shutterstock

A simple at-home hair colouring experience became a near-death experience for this 19-year-old women. Her head swelled-up “like a light bulb” after an allergic reaction to a substance present in maximum DIY hair-dying products.

In an attempt to jazz her blonde hair to brunette, Estelle, an English student from Paris, bought a hair dying product to colour her hair at home.

To her dismay, the simple hair transformation blew dangerously out of proportions, as she had an allergic reaction to paraphenylenediamine (PPD), a chemical commonly used within the DIY dye.

Initially, Estelle experienced a sudden itch 2 weeks after colouring her hair. On consulting a pharmacist, she took a stack of antihistamines and a cream.

However, by Sunday morning top of her head swelled up abnormally. She faced issues breathing and her forehead had doubled in volume and her head felt very heavy.

She was quickly taken to the hospital after her tongue started to swell, her head circumference had topped 63cm against the average 56cm.

After provided with corticosteroids and antihistamines she was discharged but her condition deteriorated thereafter. Her tongue swelled, her heart started pacing and she found it difficult to breathe.

She was eventually saved after she was injected with a shot of adrenaline at a hospital where she stayed the night and was put out of danger by the next day.

Estelle told she carried out a skin test and only waited for 30 mins before applying, whereas the instructions recommended waiting for 48 hours.

PPD in hair dye products is legal but banned in makeup and cosmetics. Concentration levels must be limited to a maximum of 2 per cent.