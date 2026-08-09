H5N1 Bird flu lockdown in Australia: Victoria state orders urgent warning as deadly virus spreads rapidly - Is India at risk too?

H5N1 bird flu can infect humans who have contact with infected animals. But the number of cases worldwide is small and officials say the risk to humans is low. Read on to know how the virus enters the human body, how high are the risks, and what can be done to stay safe!

H5N1 bird flu lockdown in Australia: Victoria takes urgent action as deadly virus spreads among wild birds

Australia's bird flu situation is escalating, with Victoria becoming the first state to order a mandatory poultry lockdown as highly pathogenic H5 bird flu detections continue to rise among wild birds. The decision about the lockdown was taken amid a sudden surge in cases and after experts warned of more cases.

Addressing the press on the escalating situation, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said - "Australians should expect to see more spread and larger numbers now of wildlife being affected".

The virus has killed hundreds of millions of birds and mammals around the world in recent years, causing billions of dollars in losses to poultry farmers, infecting cattle in the United States and littering beaches with corpses of birds and seals. In this article, we look at a deeper picture on what makes this virus so deadly and what are the risks of a human catching the infection.

What Is Bird Flu or H5N1 Virus?

Bird flu is an infection that spreads in birds and other animals through a particular type of virus. However, these infections are not limited to birds and can also spread from birds to humans. The chances of spreading the infection from human to human are rare. But looking at the recent trends, experts say that the mutations in the virus has made it capable of evading the human immune system and triggering serious symptoms.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Ashok Rattan, Former CAREC/PAHO/WHO expert and lead advisor of the Medical Committee & Quality at Redcliffe Labs, explained the virus and its deadly nature.

"H5N1, or Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A, is a subtype of influenza A virus that causes avian influenza or flu in cows, birds, and other mammals. However, this highly infectious respiratory virus can be transmitted to humans, especially poultry workers or those in close contact with infected birds or animals. The H5N1 flu virus is enzootic, affecting species maintained in populations, but it is also panzootic, affecting animals of many species over a wide area".

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Bird Flu In India: How Big Is The Threat?

Experts note that India is certainly at high risk of witnessing a surge in bird flu H5N1 cases due to the fact that the country holds the maximum counts of poultry farms. Also, it is important to note that the virus is not new to India. In the past, the country has witnessed the emergence of the deadly virus along the lines of Maharashtra.

"H5N1 traces were first found in 2006 in Maharashtra. Since the outbreak, there have been 284 cases of H5N1 in India. The highest numbers came from Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Odisha. However, only two human cases have been reported in India thus far," Dr Rattan notes.

Can H5N1 Spread Among Humans?

Even if it's rare, experts note that H5N1 has the ability to jump from animals to humans. Some of the most common modes of virus transmission include getting in close contact with the infected individual or dead birds carrying the virus.

Some of the most common symptoms of H5N1 bird flu virus include the following:

Conjunctivitis Fever Fatigue Cough Diarrhea Headaches, and Seizures

In rare cases, the virus can also cause acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis, respiratory failure, pneumonia, and multiple organ failure.

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