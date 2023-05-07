H3N2 Virus: Why Is It Taking So Long To Recover From An Infection? Why Is My Fever Lasting Long?

H3N2 Virus: Why Is It Taking So Long To Recover From An Infection? Why Is My Fever Lasting Long?

One flu that has been widely spoken about recently is H3N2. Let's understand from the doctor about the recovery time and safety precautions.

H3N2 is a subtype of Influenza A Virus. This virus can infect birds and mammals. We have seen a recent surge in cases of this infection in India, H3N2 influenza infection is more severe than A H1N1 or B type in terms of fever symptoms, leukopenia(reduced white blood cell count) and raised CRP( C-Reactive Protein). It presents as any other Viral disease like fever, myalgia, generalized malaise, sore throat, headache, and cough, but the intensity is more severe. Fever is usually for a prolonged period. Symptoms can sometimes last for weeks to even months. Young children and older adults are more prone to this infection.

H3N2: What Doctor Wants You To Know About The Recovery Time

Today, in this article Dr Smitha Chouta, Consultant And ENT Surgeon, Ruby Hall Clinic, Hinjewadi, has answered some of the most common questions regarding H3N2 virus infection.

How Does It Spread?

H3N2 spreads through infected droplets like Coronavirus (Covid-19). So they are contagious. But the two illnesses are caused by different viruses. As the use of masks and social distancing has reduced, the spread of this virus has become more rapid.

TRENDING NOW

What Are The Symptoms of H3N2 Virus Infection?

The symptoms mimic regular flu, symptoms, hence people should seek medical consultation instead of self-medication. This way early detection and intervention are possible. Usually, the treatment is symptomatic and sometimes an antiviral treatment needs to be started.

How To Stay Safe From H3N2 Infection?

As It's a respiratory illness and spreads through droplets, the use of masks is mandatory both Indoors and outdoors. As people don't use masks at home, it is seen the whole family gets infected eventually. Simple hand hygiene goes a long way in preventing the spread of this disease. An early consultation, using a mask, following hand hygiene, drinking plenty of water, gargles, steam inhalation, avoiding cold food and cold environment and social distancing will reduce the severity of the H3N2 virus.

RECOMMENDED STORIES