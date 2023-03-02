H3N2 Virus In Delhi: Residents Experiencing Prolonged Cough Due To The Virus

Pollution, particulate matter, irritating gases, mixed pollutants are some of the factors that seriously affect our lungs and can trigger coughing an wheezing for a longer period of time, say experts.

According to recent reports, the residents of Delhi are currently plagued with the H3N2 flu virus that is seriously affecting the lungs of many patients. The fact that has gotten doctors baffled is the timing of the spread and also the prolonged impact this virus is having on people. Several patients have gone up to health experts saying that they are experiencing symptoms of persistent cough or bouts of cough for not just days but weeks even after the flu settles. According to them, the symptoms of this virus are a lot different and more severe than what they have dealt with before.

Even after the flu settles, the patients reported that they are experiencing weakness, prolonged fatigue, tiredness, mental fogging, and inability to concentrate and work.

H3N2 Cases Are Unlikely During This Time Of The Year

Experts stated in the reports that flu cases such as this are not common at this time of the year. However, they are witnessing a lot of cases this year. But how does the virus work? It triggers a reaction or inflammation in the upper airways or even in the lungs, a part which might be inflammatory or allergic in nature. The first symptoms of the flu are cough, cold and fever, however, they might settle in three to four days but, dry cough seems to be continuing to persist in the cases that have been reported, say experts.

What Are The Factors That Can Trigger Persistent Cough?

Pollution, particulate matter, irritating gases, mixed pollutants are some of the factors that seriously affect our lungs and can trigger coughing an wheezing for a longer period of time. If the cough is due to a viral infection, rest and hydration can help but if it continues to persist for more than one week and is also accompanies with other symptoms like difficulty in breathing an chest pain, the best course of action is to consult a doctor.