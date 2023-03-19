live

H3N2 Virus: Delhi On High Alert After 11-Months-Old Tests Positive In Gurugram

The government has issued a COVID-like advisory in 6 Indian states. These states are Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

A 55-year-old woman and an 11-month-old baby girl have tested positive for the influenza virus in Gurugram in the last 24 hours. Taking cognizance of the deteriorating condition in the country, the capital has also been put under high alert. The two new cases in Gurugram come a day after a 4-year-old tested positive for the H3N2 virus.

The sudden outbreak of the highly transmissible H3N2 Influenza virus has worried the country. States including, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat are on alert amid the heightened risk of the H3N2 influenza virus outbreak with at least 451 cases reported in the country between January 2 and March 5. According to the official data, at least nine people have already died due to the complications caused by the H3N2 influenza virus across the country.

The H3N2 virus is currently India's most dominant strain of the Influenza virus. However, it is essential to note that the H3N2 virus is not a new Influenza subtype. As per records, the H3N2 virus was first discovered in humans in 1968.

