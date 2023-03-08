H3N2 Influenza In India: Experts Advise People To Take Precautions And Avoid Self-Medication

ICMR has issued a warning telling people not to self-medicate or use antibiotics without doctors consultation.

The whole country of India has been witnessing a sudden outbreak of cases pertaining to the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus for a while now. It has certainly sparked concerns among experts and health officials. Over the past few months, many hospitals across the country have been reporting thousands of such cases. The symptoms of this illness are fever for about 3 to 5 days along with cough, which according to reports is lasting for at least three weeks.

Guidelines And Precautions To Follow

This illness is causing major lung damage and it is extremely important to try and be safe. In order t tackle this outbreak, medical experts have been suggesting some precautions and guidelines that people must follow to stay safe. This virus pops up every year during this time, says experts but, it also mutates over time called antigenic drift. Pandemic was caused by H1N1 virus many years ago but the circulating strain of that virus is now H3N2 and, therefore, it is a normal influenza strain.

Exerts have clearly stated that people with co-morbidities are at major risk and they need to be careful. How to take precautions?

Wear a mask

Wash hand frequently

Maintain physical distancing

There is a vaccine for high risk groups and the elderly which they could avail

. Its symptoms are fever, sore throat, cough, body aches and cold.

ICMR warning

The ICMR recently issued an advisory asking people to avoid self-medication and use of antibiotics in this influenza outbreak. Medical officials say, "This influenza is also spreading because of the pollution aggregating factors and mostly people not wearing masks."

We have advised our clinics to be prepared and ensure adequate supply of medicines to our fever clinics and follow the ICMR guidelines. We have advised all our fever clinics to not provide antibiotics at the moment as that can kill good bacteria in the body.

