H3N2 Influenza Hospitalization: Delhi Records Spike In ICU Admissions

The spread of the H3N2 influenza virus has lead to surging admission of patients in the ICU in Delhi.

Amidst the surge in cases of H3N2 influenza in Delhi, reports say that a significant number of patients were admitted to the ICU recently. As per reports, the people who have been admitted are mostly older than 75 years of age and with co-morbidities. Delhi is witnessing a severe outbreak with prolonged symptoms and that is why strict instructions have been given by the doctors to the residents of Delhi. The instructions are as follows:

Wearing masks

Maintaining social distance

Maintaining proper hygiene

Avoid social gatherings to avoid contracting respiratory viral infections

About This Virus

Here are all the facts that people should know about the H3N2 influenza virus. H1N1 and H3N2 are subtypes of Influenza A virus. This virus is commonly found in the elderly and in children between the months of December and March. Despite the havoc caused by this virus, the government has maintained that it is a common seasonal virus which can lead to symptoms like cough, fever and running nose. The important thing to note is that this virus can be deadly for some people for example older people or people with co-morbidity. For such people who are more at risk, this virus can cause respiratory complications.

Number Of Cases So Far

Two death cases caused by this virus have already been recorded in India. One case was from Haryana and the other one was from Karnataka. In India, Delhi is not the only city grappling with this disease. Other cities like Prayagraj, Kolkata, Pune are also witnessing a spike in cases. Cases of ICU admissions in some of these cities have also seen a rise due to the H3N2 virus.

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister notified the states to be on alert and to monitor the spread of the disease closely. He also said, "It can be seen that Influenza H3N2 is the predominant subtype among the samples testing positive for influenza, since the beginning of this year."