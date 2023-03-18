H3N2 Influenza Alert: States Issue Urgent Advisories On Safety And Precaution

H3N2 Influenza Alert: States Issue Urgent Advisories On Safety And Precaution

Know all about the advisories issued by the state government on the battle against the spread of H3N2 virus.

The death toll due to H3N2 virus has gone up to 9 this Friday. The most recent case involves a 73-year-old man who passed away in Pune after contracting the virus. The number of cases on the other hand has climbed up to 451 till March 5th as per the data reported by the health ministry.

Amidst the rise in viral infections including the resurfacing of COVID-19, the government has issued an advisory in the six main states where the infections are the highest. These states are Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka and also in the capital Delhi.

Find out what the guidelines of the states are:

Advisory Issued In Delhi

In Delhi, the Health Minister has strictly advised elderly people and children to take special precautions because they are the most prone to H3N2 virus. Aside from this, he also instructed the District Surveillance Units, health facilities, and government hospitals to monitor the spread of this seasonal influenza.

Advisory Issued In Uttar Pradesh

In the wake of the rise in cases, the UP government and issued guidelines as well:

Children and elderly are to take special precautions.

The oxygen level of H3N2 patients are to be strictly monitored.

H3N2 patients are to be admitted to the hospital if their oxygen falls to 90.

Oseltamivir should be given to H3N2 patients.

The government has also released a list of helpline numbers.

Advisory Issued In Karnataka

Advisory issued by the Karnataka government:

You may like to read

"The Central government in its guidelines has set a target of 25 tests per week and we are screening 25 cases of SARI (severe acute respiratory infections) and ILI (influenza-like illness) in Victoria and Vani Vilasa Hospitals to keep track of the variants," the official said after a meeting with the technical advisory committee (consisting of experts) and senior officials.

Advisory Issued In Maharashtra

State health minister Tanaji Sawant along with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister took note of the situation and has asked the hospitals to be alert and follow protocols. People must not go in crowded areas, wear masks and maintain social distancing. However they also said that as long as people are staying safe, there is no need to worry.