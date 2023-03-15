H3N2 Death In India: 23-Year-Old Dies In Maharashtra, Post-Mortem Confirms Presence of Virus In Blood

Another death due to H3N2 virus infection? Read on to know everything.

India is in the grip of highly contagious H3N2 Influenza virus. In the last couple of days, cases have increased massively in the country, and two deaths were also confirmed (each one from Karnataka and Haryana).

In a latest development, a 23-year-old MBBS student has died due to the complications of the H3N2 virus. According to sources, the youth was studying MBBS died in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, and H3N2 virus has been found in his blood during post-mortem.

H3N2 virus belongs to the Influenza A virus which is currently the dominant virus strain in India following H1N1. The virus attacks the respiratory system of the body, leading to severe flu-like symptoms, and conditions as serious and life-threatening as Pneumonia.

23-Year-Old Dies In Ahmednagar: Another Death Due To H3N2?

According to the reports, the 23-year-old MBBS student was in Alibaug, where he contracted the H3N2 virus (possibly) last week. His health deteriorated after he was back to Ahmednagar. Later, on testing, he was found to be COVID-19 positive. However, after that he was admitted to a private hospital in Ahmednagar where he breathed his last on Monday (March 13).

As per reports, the young man's post-mortem has reportedly revealed that the H3N2 virus was found in his blood, but there has been no official confirmation about the same.

In a report, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has stated that as of date, India has logged almost 600 influenza cases, of which 451 of them have been confirmed as H3N2.

