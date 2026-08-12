H1N1 virus outbreak in Delhi: Over 1,344 cases reported - How does swine flu spread among human?

Delhi is witnessing a sharp rise in H1N1 influenza cases, with infections increasing nearly six-fold compared with the same period last year. Read on to know how the virus spread among the healthy individuals and who is at high risk.

H1N1 virus cases on the rise in Delhi: How does swine flu influenza spread among human?

H1N1 virus outbreak in Delhi: The national capital is battling the worst virus outbreak of 2026 - H1N1 or swine flu virus. As per the latest reports, the capital has logged a total of 1,344 H1N1 cases so far this year, compared with 229 cases during the same period last year. This sudden surge in flu cases has raised concerns among doctors, especially because H1N1 can sometimes cause serious complications.

While most otherwise healthy people recover from H1N1 without major problems, the infection can become more serious in vulnerable groups. Doctors advise people not to ignore persistent or worsening flu symptoms and to seek medical attention when warning signs appear. But before we understand the symptoms, let us take a close look at how this virus spreads among humans.

What Is H1N1 Flu Virus?

H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, is a subtype of the Influenza A virus. The same virus caused the 2009 pandemic, but it has since evolved into a seasonal influenza virus. Known for primarily targetting the respiratory system after entering the human blood stream, the virus is known for its high transmisisbility rate. As per experts, H1N1 refers to two proteins found on the surface of the virus: haemagglutinin (H1) and neuraminidase (N1). H1N1 is commonly associated with swine flu because some strains have genetic origins linked to influenza viruses found in pigs. However, the H1N1 virus that caused the 2009 pandemic was a novel strain with a combination of genetic material from human, swine and avian influenza viruses. Since then, H1N1 has continued to circulate as one of the seasonal influenza A viruses in humans.

With cases rising exponentially across Delhi-NCR, let us understand in details about the transmission process of this virus,a dn what one can do to stay safe right now.

How Does H1N1 Virus Spread?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Joshi Divya Rakesh, Consultant Infectious Disease & Infection Control, KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, explained that the H1N1 virus is capable of spreading through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or breathes, as well as through contact with contaminated surfaces. The virus can spread more easily in crowded, enclosed, and poorly ventilated spaces.

Cold weather, seasonal changes, and increased humidity can also contribute to the spread of respiratory infections. While H1N1 can affect people of all ages, certain groups are more vulnerable to severe illness and complications. These include children under 5, adults aged 65 and above, pregnant women, and people with underlying conditions such as diabetes, chronic lung disease, heart disease, or weakened immunity.

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How To Stay Safe from H1N1 Swine Flu?

Here are some of the safety tips that one must follow right now to stay safe from catching the H1N1 virus:

Get vaccinated: It is important to note that vaccination doesn't actually trigger deaths, but provids your immune system some strength to fight the virus. Make sure to get the flu jab at the earliest to avoid getting infected. Ensure that your hands are clean before you touch face, nose, an eyes. Use soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. Always cover your mouth while coughing and sneezing - this will help the other person near you stay safe from catching the virus from you. Avoid close contact when sick: Stay away from others when experiencing flu-like symptoms Always wear a high quality face mask when you step outside in the crowd. This can help reduce respiratory transmission, particularly in crowded or poorly ventilated places Avoid self-medication with antibiotics. According to the experts, antibiotics do not work against influenza viruses.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.

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