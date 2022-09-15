H1N1 Influenza And Dengue Cases On The Rise Among Children In Tamil Nadu

The state of Tamil Nadu is grappling with H1N1 influenza and dengue infections among children.

The H1N1 influenzas has been spreading rapidly among children in Tamil Nadu. A total of 282 children have tested positive for this virus. These children are currently under treatment in the state. According to reports, out of 282 children, 13 of them have been admitted in government hospitals, 215 in private hospitals and 54 of them have ben put under home isolation.

As per reports, children report of getting fever very frequently. Amidst the rise in cases, the minister of health and family welfare of Tamil Nadu has told people that they need not panic and that the situation is under control. He also said that The spread of this disease had reduced considerably compared to other years. This is because people had started using masks and were maintaining social distance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cases In Tamil Nadu

Aside from the 282 children infected wth H1N1 virus, 129 children have been admitted to Egmore hospital with fever. Reports say that these children have not tested positive for H1N1 virus. 18 of these children have tested positive for dengue fever and the others have been diagnosed with normal fever. But, the Health Minister and the officials have suggested that even if these patients have not tested positive for the H1N1 virus, they should follow protocol and keep them in isolation in order to avoid any chance of transmission.

Health Minister Issued Guidelines

The patients who have been admitted in the hospital are also experiencing influenza symptoms like fever, sneezing, coughing, cold, headache, sore throat, and exhaustion. In order to safeguard youngsters, the Health Minister has stated that compliance with the COVID-19 routine of masking, maintaining physical distance, and frequent handwashing had slowed down.

The government hospitals has been provided with circulars on how to handle feverish youngsters, the H1N1 virus, and dengue.

Pharmacies have been told not to sell fever-relieving medications without a prescription.

Private hospitals and laboratories should notify the relevant district health authorities of any dengue or H1N1 cases right away.