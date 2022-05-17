Gynecomastia: Know Everything About This Common Condition Seen In Boys And Men

Man boobs aren't exactly the most attractive thing to have but some men may develop them due to a health problem. Here's everything you need to know about Gynecomastia.

Gynecomastia (Man Boobs) is a common condition seen in boys and men wherein their breasts swell and appear to be larger than normal. It is usually seen in teenage boys and older men. Liposuction and mastectomy can be helpful in tackling this condition.

Gynaecomastia can happen due to an imbalance of testosterone and estrogen. Moreover, there are many medications that can cause male breast tissue to swell and appear like female breasts. Enlarged breasts in boys around puberty can reduce naturally with age. However, in some men, the condition persists, leading to social ridicule and loss of self-esteem. But why does this happen? Why do some boys and men develop it while others don't? Let's find out.

Causes

Apart from hormonal imbalance, liver and kidney disease, lung cancer, testicular cancer, thyroid problems, alcoholism, adrenal tumours, obesity, illegal drugs, and certain medications can cause this condition. Furthermore, as men age, they produce less testosterone and have higher body fat which can also lead to the appearance of a fatty chest.

Symptoms

Enlarged breast tissue, breast tenderness, nipple sensitivity with rubbing against clothes and increasing breast size.

Diagnosis

Gynecomastia is a clinical diagnosis made by your plastic surgeon. He\She can obtain an ultrasound scan or blood tests if required.

Treatment

If gynecomastia happens during puberty, it usually goes away on its own without any treatment. If it is due to the hormonal imbalance because of another health problem then one will have to treat the underlying condition. Even liposuction by which the extra breast fat is removed can be done. The procedure is performed under general anaesthesia so that one does not feel any pain during the procedure. The plastic surgeon, with specialised instruments and a suction machine, will first fill a special solution to prevent bleeding and make the suction of the fat easier. Thin long cannulas are used which suck the fat out along with contouring the chest. Post-operatively, the patient can experience mild pain and bruise which resolves in a few days.

The fat does not return where liposuction has been done even if the patient gains some weight after the procedure. Liposuction is usually combined with excision of the breast tissue through hidden incisions to obtain a flat chest with a good definition of the pectoral muscles. Additionally, a pressure garment will have to be used for 4 to 6 weeks following the procedure to tighten the skin.

Tips to prevent this condition

Avoid drug abuse, and cut down on alcohol consumption as it leads to liver cirrhosis. Take medication only after consulting the doctor as certain medicines can be the culprits behind the occurrence of this condition. Some medications contain high levels of estrogen, which can lead to gynecomastia. So, be alert!

(The article is contributed by Dr Parag Sahasrabudhe, Plastic Surgeon, Lokmanya Hospital)