In COVID-19 post-lockdown India, gyms are slowly re-opening and people are rushing to exercise after staying at home for months. Some people may get carried away and try to make up for lost time by excessive and aggressive gymming. But this can lead to serious consequences, which may sometimes be fatal. A case in Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, Delhi, is a case in point. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 24,61,190 as death toll reaches 48,040

A young and avid gymming enthusiast, who wanted to make up for lost time due to COVID-19, hit the gym over-enthusiastically and exercised vigorously for well over an hour. That same evening, he began to suffer from extreme muscle fatigue, body stiffness and pain, along with vomiting. Three days later, he presented himself at the hospital with acute pain in the abdomen, black-colored urine with reduced urine output, and deranged kidney and liver function. He was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. Also Read - This new test can diagnose COVID-19 in just 20 minutes

Danger of kidney malfunction

This condition causes acute muscle breakdown occurs, which releases certain types of enzymes in the blood stream, leading to kidney malfunction. According to Dr Dilip Bhalla, Senior Consultant, Dept. of Renal and Kidney Transplant, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi, “The enzyme myoglobin released due to muscle injury leads to kidney dysfunction. If not detected in time, it can lead to eventual kidney shutdown and life-threatening complications.” Also Read - Back to school: How to help kids get used to wearing masks

It is important to know your limits

According to Dr Abbas Ali Khatai, Attending Consultant, Emergency Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi, “Every person’s body is different and reacts differently to exercise regimens. It is essential to know the limitations of one’s own body, stay hydrated and get proper professional guidance when exercising – be it weightlifting, Yoga, cardio or cross-fit. Aggressive, unaccustomed exercise leads to accumulation of acid in the muscles which leads to breakdown of muscle protein. This protein then enters the blood stream from where it finds its way into the kidneys, leading to kidney failure.”

Practice restraint

Dr Khatai further adds that gym goers need to warm up slowly, instead of plunging headlong into their exercises. A gradual approach is the best way to take things forward. Staying hydrated, taking the right nutrients so that the muscles are not unduly stressed and resting between exercising will bring down the risks significantly.

A few guidelines for gym goers in a post-lockdown scenario

COVID-19 has disrupted normal life as we know it. Many fitness enthusiasts are suffering because of it. But now, thanks to the lifting of lockdown and reopening of gyms, there is a collective sigh of relief. But the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and you need to follow certain guidelines to stay safe.