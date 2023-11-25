Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Is In The Midst Of Perimenopause: 'It's Quite A Roller Coaster'

"My best advice is that every woman really needs to contemplate what is the right way for her. For me, I've been really trying to focus on having a very well-functioning gut and liver," said the actor.

Actor and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow is quite happy and relieved that menstruation and menopause have almost ceased to be taboo topics, and that she can now openly talk about them. The 51-year-old told People magazine exclusively that she is glad there is a "big change in the culture and women are talking about this now". "...because in my mother's generation that was not the case whatsoever." Paltrow, who shares two children with her ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, a musician, shared that she is in the midst of perimenopause.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, perimenopause is the time around menopause when the ovaries gradually stop working. A natural process, it causes physical and emotional symptoms. While no two women will experience perimenopause in the same way, the symptoms broadly include: mood changes, changes in sexual desire, trouble concentrating, headaches, night sweats, hot flashes, vaginal dryness, trouble with sleep, joint and muscle aches, heavy sweating, having to pee often, PMS-like symptoms. Menopause, on the other hand, is defined as twelve months without menstruation.

"I'm really in the thick of perimenopause, so it's quite a roller coaster and my best advice is that every woman really needs to contemplate what is the right way for her. For me, I've been really trying to focus on having a very well-functioning gut and liver so that these excess hormones can be flushed out of the body and cause less symptoms," Paltrow shared with the publication.

She was also quoted as saying that she was 45 years old when she first noticed a "shift in the body". And because menopause has been stigmatised for long, she said one can easily feel they are "losing [their] mind".

"I just thought it was so strange there was nowhere that I could go to understand if everything I was going through was normal. Now I'm getting my period every 18 days, or whatever came up," the actor was quoted as saying. She added that her friends were also going through the same thing, but no one mentioned it; now they all "talk about it more".

Paltrow also said she is "glad everybody's talking about it, because it used to be so full of shame", when in fact it is "just another chapter for us".

"It's nothing to be hidden. I think it's great, and I'm so happy that there's a community now, and that there are these great startups springing up," she said, referring to Naomi Watts' brand Stripes. "There's all these platforms that are being created to help women through it."