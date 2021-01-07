Breast cancer is a major health concern across the globe. Reports suggest that it is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality among women. It is a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control. According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) here are various types of breast cancer which depends on which cells in the breast turn into cancer. There are many causes that lead to breast cancer. A new study published in the journal of Cancer Discovery suggests that a microbe found in the colon and commonly associated with the development of