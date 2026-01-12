Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Gurugram recorded its coldest day of the season as the temperature dipped to 0.6 C, according to an official notice from the Indian Meteorological Department shared by its Chandigarh office. This marked a new low temperature that the city faced during winter after ongoing cold waves covering northern India. The lowest temperature in Haryana was recorded at the Gurgaon AWS Station, followed by 1.2 C in Narnaul. In comparison, other parts of Delhi also faced a drop in temperature, with Lodhi Road recording a low of 3 C. IMD has issued an orange alert from Gurugram, warning that cold wave and conditions are likely to continue.
According to IMD bulletin shared on social media, Gurugram minimum temperature of 0.6 C was significantly lower than previous days this month. In the beginning of this week, the city has recorded 1.8 C on Saturday and 4.1 C on Sunday, recording a sudden fall of temperature in just a couple of days. According to Weather exports, sudden drop in temperature, intensify cold wave conditions in the region. An orange alert has been issued, cautioning residents to stay prepared as freezing temperatures and tense folk are expected to increase for the next two days.
Children are more sensitive to extreme cold because their body lose heat faster than adults. Their immune system or still developing, making it difficult to fight infections during extreme cold winters. Cold air can cause irritation into their respiratory tract, causing inflammation, and making it easier for viruses and bacteria to enter the lungs. That is why paediatrician of notice increase in illness cases during cold conditions.
During extremely cold weather, children are more likely to suffer from respiratory issues such as:
Extremely cold and dry air can narrow airways and make breathing difficult, especially in children who have asthma or allergies.
Breathing in cold air can dry out the lining of the respiratory tract. This reduces the natural defence mechanism that traps germs, allowing infections to spread more easily. Cold air can also thickens mucus, making it hard for children to clear their airways, which can lead to congestion and constant cough and cold.
Parents should always stay alert if their children show signs such as:
You should immediately consult your doctor if the symptoms get worse, or your kid is facing difficulty while breathing.
Doctors recommend several precautions to protect children during extreme Cold:
For children who suffer from asthma, following prescribed in male routines is essential during winter.
With Gurugram experiencing one of its coldest winter day of the season, health experts, alert parents to take precautions. While cold waves are a seasonal phenomena, copper, timely care and preventive step can go long way in protecting children's respiratory health during extreme weather conditions.
