At a time when the nation is going back to a normal lifestyle COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly. In an incident an upscale condominium in Gurugram's Sector-67 has been declared a containment zone after 20 cases of Covid-19 infection were detected there. This comes amid several states have reported a new India coronavirus strain and has made negative test report compulsory for the travellers within the country. According to the reports the residents in the condominium were infected after having attended a party at a restaurant earlier this February. The COVID-19 Virus In The Area Spread After A Party Officials