At a time when the nation is going back to a normal lifestyle, COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly. In an incident, an upscale condominium in Gurugram's Sector-67 has been declared a containment zone after 20 cases of Covid-19 infection were detected there.

This comes amid several states have reported a new India coronavirus strain and has made negative test report compulsory for the travellers within the country.

According to the reports, the residents in the condominium were infected after having attended a party at a restaurant earlier this February.

The COVID-19 Virus In The Area Spread After A Party

Officials said that the party took place on February 7 where nearly seven people, mostly elderly citizens, contracted the infection. Nearly 12 people had tested positive later on different days.

“At present, nearly 20 Covid-19 cases were detected in the condominium. We can’t comment on the source of the infection. A team of Health Department has conducted contact tracing of those who had tested Covid-19 positive,” said Virender Yadav, Gurugram Civil Surgeon.

He further added, “So far we have collected more than 780 samples from the condominium. We have directed the residents to strictly follow the Covid-19 norms. Jitender Kumar, Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and Raman Yadav, MCG Executive Engineer, have been appointed as the Cluster in-charge and Incident Commander, respectively, for the containment zone.”

The Health Department said they have conducted a meeting with the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of the condominium and directed them to ensure the residents are tested.

What Is The Main Cause Of Infection Spread

According to the residents, the main cause of the infection spread was a lack of social distancing in society. Out of the 800 flats in the society, most of them are four-storey towers.

The district official said all necessary steps have been taken and movement of people has been restricted in the containment zones. The curb would be lifted if no new case is reported after 14 days.

Gurugram has reported more than 35 cases a day since the last week of February with more than 3,000 tests conducted in a single day.