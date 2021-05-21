Several studies have found that a link between oral health and Covid-19. Adding to the evidence a new report published in the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP) found that maintaining good oral hygiene can help mitigate the risk of Covid-19. Systemic inflammation has been attributed to a variety of respiratory disorders including periodontal disease. In the middle of a global pandemic like Covid-19 which is also known to cause an inflammatory response retaining healthy teeth and gums in order to prevent contracting or deteriorating periodontal disease is completely critical explained Dr James G. Wilson President of the AAP. Gum Disease