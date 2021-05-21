Several studies have found that a link between oral health and Covid-19. Adding to the evidence, a new report published in the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP) found that maintaining good oral hygiene can help mitigate the risk of Covid-19. Systemic inflammation has been attributed to a variety of respiratory disorders, including periodontal disease. In the middle of a global pandemic like Covid-19, which is also known to cause an inflammatory response, retaining healthy teeth and gums in order to prevent contracting or deteriorating periodontal disease is completely critical, explained Dr James G. Wilson, President of the AAP. Also Read - Covid Patients With Mild Infection Should Strictly Avoid Steroids: Expert

Gum Disease Could Lead To Covid-19

In addition, a study from McGill University in Montreal, Canada, discovered a clear correlation between gum inflammation and infection, as well as how oral hygiene can exacerbate Covid-19 complications and even lead to death. People with periodontitis or gum disease are 8.8 times more likely to die from Covid-19, according to this report. It was also reported that people with Covid-19 are 3.5 times more likely to need hospitalisation and 4.5 times more likely to need a ventilator. Also Read - COVID-19 Would Eventually Become A Seasonal Nuisance Causing Only Common Cold-Like Symptoms

Several reports have suggested that oral health plays an important role after a patient has recovered from Covid-19. Experts believe that it is crucial that you take care of your gums and oral hygiene, especially during the pandemic. It has also been reported that that oral symptoms have been on the rise during the second wave of the pandemic.

Mucormycosis Can Affect Your Gums

The second wave of Covid-19 witnessed a surge in the cases of the rare and perilous fungal infection called mucormycosis. Commonly referred to as black fungus, it is a deadly infection affecting gums, teeth and peri-oral region

Mucormycosis, a deadly fungal infection affecting the gums, teeth, and peri-oral region, has emerged as a post-Covid-19 complication among immunocompromised individuals with weak gum and oral health status in the second wave of Covid-19. Dr Mohendar Narula, Founder and Chairman of MyDentalPlan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. said in a statement said that maintaining good oral hygiene will help people protect themselves from this post-Covid-19 complication.

Simple Oral Hygiene Could Reduce Covid-19 Severity

Research published in the Journal of Oral Medicine and Dental Research showed that simple oral hygiene interventions could reduce the risk of the novel coronavirus spreading from the mouth to the lungs, preventing the initiation of extreme Covid-19. As per the study results, the coronavirus could enter people’s lungs by saliva, with the virus travelling directly from the mouth to the bloodstream.

Evidence suggests that in Covid-19, blood vessels in the lungs are compromised first, rather than airways, with elevated levels of the virus in saliva and periodontitis linked to a higher risk of mortality. Researchers found that dental plaque buildup and periodontal inflammation increase the risk of the SARS-CoV-2 virus affecting the lungs and causing more serious infections.

Experts believe that effective oral is a potentially lifesaving action that can help maintain oral hygiene and reduce the risk. Brushing twice a day, tongue cleaning, flossing and gargles are some of the ways you can maintain optimum gum health. Experts also recommend regular dental check-ups to keep gum diseases at bay.

(with inputs from agencies)