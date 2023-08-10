Gujarat To Host First WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit This Month

Using traditional medicine to achieve universal health coverage

Traditional medicine can play an important role in achieving the goal of universal health coverage, says WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with the Government of India is organizing the Traditional Medicine Global Summit on 17 and 18 August 2023 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

"The Summit will explore the role of traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine in addressing pressing health challenges and driving progress in global health and sustainable development," WHO sad in a release.

The summit will be attended by high-level invitees including WHO Director-General and Regional Directors, G20 health ministers, scientists, practitioners of traditional medicine, health workers and members of the civil society organizations.

The experts will discuss and explore the potential of evidence-based knowledge in the use of traditional medicine to accelerate health for all.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus believes that traditional medicine can play an important role in achieving the goal of universal health coverage.

Dr Tedros also stated that bringing evidence-based traditional medicine into the mainstream of health care can help bridge access gaps for millions of people around the world and bring about people-centered and holistic approaches to health and well-being.

The WHO will be presenting the findings from the third global survey on traditional medicine at the Summit. The results will be released later in the year. Based on these results, WHO would be developing new traditional medicine strategy 2025-2034.

WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit

Organized by the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre, the summit will be held every other year in different WHO regions.

In 2022, the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre, the first and only WHO global centre dedicated to traditional medicine, was set up in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

