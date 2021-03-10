As many as 734 doctors lost their lives due to the coronavirus while on duty between January last year till first week of February according to the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Among these 59 doctors died in Gujarat. But the Gujarat government said that the global pandemic had claimed lives of 10 doctors in the state and ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh has been provided to the families of four. For the remaining six doctors the proposals for the compensation is pending with the Centre – Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel who also holds the health portfolio informed the House