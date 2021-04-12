India is currently witnessing a huge spike in the number of COVID-19 cases from across the corners. The country breached the 11 lakh mark for the first time after a record high of over 1.5 lakh new infections. Taking a serious note of the worsening coronavirus situation, especially on the healthcare system and infrastructure, the Gujarat High Court on Sunday observed that the state was heading towards a health emergency. Also Read - 'Do Not Step Out': Arvind Kejriwal Warns COVID-19 Situation Dire As Capital Records Highest Ever Infections

Gujarat HC Initiates Suo Motu PIL On ‘Health Emergency’ In State

The court initiated a suo moto cognizance, it filed a fresh PIL regarding the situation, with the state and Central governments made respondents, and will hold a hearing today. Also Read - Why Are India’s COVID-19 Cases Flaring Up So Sharply - Experts Explain

This comes days after the high court advised the Gujarat government to impose a three-four day lockdown, and take appropriate measures to check Covid-19 cases. “But it has been five days since. Newspapers and channels are flooded with harrowing tales, unfortunate and unimaginable difficulties, unmanageable conditions of infrastructure, the shortfall and deficit of not only testing facilities but the availability of beds, ICUs, supply of oxygen and basic medicines like remdesivir,” Chief Justice Vikram Nath said in his order on Sunday. Also Read - Full List Of COVID-19 Restrictions In Delhi: Govt Issues Fresh Guidelines As Coronavirus Cases Spike

He further ordered — “A perusal of some news would indicate that the state is heading towards a health emergency of sorts. Accordingly, I direct the HC registry to register this as a suo moto fresh PIL titled ‘Uncontrolled upsurge and serious management issues in Covid control’ by impleading the Gujarat government through the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, and the Central Government through the Department of Home and the Health Ministry.”

The Chief Justice said a bench comprising of him and Justice Bhargav D. Karia should be constituted to hear this PIL at 11 a.m. on Monday. He also ordered a copy of his order to be forwarded to Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, government pleader Manisha LuvKumar, and Additional Solicitor General Devang Vyas. The proceedings of the court will be live-streamed.

COVID-19 Cases In Gujarat Are On The Rise

Gujarat on Sunday saw a new high of 5,469 cases, taking its tally to 3,47,495, while the death toll rose to 4,800 with 54 fresh fatalities. In April so far, the state has added 39,797 cases at an average of 3,618 daily, while in March, it had seen 37,809 cases, with an average of 1,220 per day.

India’s Active Cases Breach 11 Lakh-Mark For First Time

The active COVID-19 cases in India breached the 11 lakh mark for the first time after a record high of over 1.5 lakh new infections. Five states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala — cumulatively account for 70.82 percent of India’s active COVID-19 cases, while Maharashtra alone accounts for 48.57 percent. India’s COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,33,58,805, and the death toll increased to 1,69,275 with 839 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020.