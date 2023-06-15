Gujarat, First State In India To Launch Digital Health Cards For School Children

Gujarat, First State In India To Launch Digital Health Cards For School Children

The Gujarat government has taken the initiative to issue digital health cards to monitor the health and well-being of school children.

Gujarat has launched a new initiative under the Shala Arogya-National Child Health Program (SHRBSK), to issue digital health cards for school children. This campaign will be carried out to monitor the nutrition level of those children and their cognitive development. The launch took place on the 12th of June, this year. With this, Gujarat has become the first state in India to implement a system such as this. This campaign will be administered over the next 30 days during which about one crore school children of the state will go through health checkups to ensure their well being.

What Is SHRBSK?

This campaign is being carried out under the Shala Arogya-National Child Health Program (SHRBSK), which is a joint initiative initially started by the state governments and the central government. The SHRBSK initially aimed on looking at children from newborns to 18 years, catering to their health and requirements. It covers students in Anganwadi centres, primary schools, secondary/higher secondary schools, as well as school dropouts.

For this campaign, the Shala Arogya-National Child Health Program will comprise of 992 mobile health teams, each consisting of doctors, pharmacists, and health workers. These teams will conduct health check-ups of students across the state.

TRENDING NOW

Aims and Objectives of The Campaign

Through this program, the state government offers:

Free health check-ups for children.

Diagnosing various ailments including, malnutrition, anaemia, learning disabilities, developmental delays, skin diseases, and other illnesses.

Children will receive free treatment at government health institutions.

The treatment will range from Primary Health Centres To super specialty hospital, based on the ailment they are diagnosed with.

Key Features Of The Campaign

Lets us find out what the ley fe4atures of tis campaign includes:

The first step is to start a Digital Health Card for every student.

Secondly, they aim at monitoring nutrition levels of children and keeping tabs on their cognitive development.

Lastly, the card, is designed to provide insights into the health parameters like anaemia levels of children, their height and nutrition status.

RECOMMENDED STORIES