At a time when India is experiencing a resurgence of a novel coronavirus, a 15-day-old baby girl, who was born to a COVID-19 patient, succumbed to coronavirus at a hospital in Gujarat’s Surat city, an official said on Friday. According to the reports, the infant was born with the infection on April 1, as her mother had also contracted the disease. While the child’s mother was shifted to another hospital, the newborn was under intensive treatment and was also administered remdesivir injection when her condition started deteriorating, it was stated. Also Read - New symptoms of COVID-19 cause concern: List of precautions you need to take against variants

The baby, who was on ventilator support, breathed her last on Thursday night, the hospital said. Former mayor of Surat Dr. Jagdish Patel, who had recently recovered from coronavirus, donated his blood plasma for the infant’s treatment, it was stated. Surat city on Thursday registered 1,551 new cases of coronavirus and 26 casualties. Also Read - 23-Year-Old MTech Student Dies Of COVID-19 After Testing Negative At IIT Roorkee

Can A Pregnant Mother Transfer COVID-19 Virus To An Unborn Child?

Yes, according to the studies, the new coronavirus can be transmitted from a pregnant woman to her foetus. “It’s very important to bring to the forefront this finding that mothers and infants can be affected by COVID-19, transmission can occur during pregnancy, and pregnant mothers need to protect themselves,” a study author was quoted as saying. Also, keep a check on your health when you pregnant during this pandemic as India is still reeling under the threat of coronavirus. Here are some quick guidelines: Also Read - Fourth Coronavirus Wave In Delhi: City Records 16,699 New COVID-19 Cases And 112 Deaths In 24 Hours

1. Pregnant women infected with coronavirus are more likely to suffer from severe illnesses than others. Therefore, it is very important for them to stay protected and alert.

2. Wear a mask when out in public and around other people.

3. Keep your hands clean.

4. Maintain social distancing when out in public places.

5. Do not go close to someone who is sick.

6. Never touch your eyes, nose, and mouth.

COVID-19: Gujarat Among The Worst Hit

Ten states comprising Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 79.10 per cent of the new infections. India’s daily new cases continue to climb as a record 2,17,353 new infections have been registered in a span of 24 hours. India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,25,47,866 with 1,18,302 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours. Besides, 1,185 deaths were reported in a day.

Ten states account for 85.40 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties with 349 followed by Chhattisgarh with 135 daily deaths. Ten states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Ladakh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands, and Arunachal Pradesh. On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 11.72 crores as part of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccination drive.