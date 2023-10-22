Gujarat: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies of Sudden Cardiac Arrest While Playing Garba

A 17-year-old boy's untimely demise during Navratri festivities in Kapadvanj, Kheda district, cast a pall over the joyous celebrations.

In a disheartening incident, a 17-year-old boy died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest while playing Garba in Kapadvanj Kheda district. Sharing the shocking details of the incident with news agency ANI, Dr Aayush Patel, MD Medicine, said, "A 17-year-old boy, Veer Shah, was playing Garba at the Garba ground in Kapadvanj when he complained of dizziness and became unresponsive. A team of volunteers at the scene immediately attended to him and performed a cardio-respiratory resuscitation. We monitored his vitals but found no pulse. There was no response and signs of respiration. He was given three cycles of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). We shifted him to a hospital by ambulance. However, he was declared dead at the hospital."

The Garba, which was being held at the ground, was postponed in light of his demise. Speaking to the media about his son's sudden demise, the father said, "Be careful playing Garba, do not continue playing it without rest. I lost my child today and wish no such incident happened to anyone else."

The news of the teen's sudden death during the celebrations turned what was meant to be a joyous day into a fateful one for his native village.

Sudden Cardiac Arrests Death On The Rise Among Youth: Why?

This incident is not the first of its kind. In the last few months, several deaths due to sudden cardiac arrest, especially among the youths have been reported from different corners of the country. Now, the question is what is leading to such an exponential rise?

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a condition in which the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating. This can happen to anyone, at any time, and without warning. In medical terminology, when SCA occurs, the heart's electrical system malfunctions, causing an irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia). This arrhythmia prevents the heart from pumping blood effectively.

What Causes Sudden Cardiac Arrest?

One of the most common causes of sudden cardiac arrest is ventricular fibrillation (VF). This is a type of arrhythmia that causes the heart's ventricles to quiver instead of pumping blood, which can be life-threatening, and can kill the individual in seconds. VF can be caused by a number of factors, including:

Coronary artery disease (CAD) Heart attack Cardiomyopathy Heart valve disease Electrolyte imbalance Medications Illegal drugs

Note of Caution: Do not ignore the signs and symptoms of heart illnesses. A heart attack and a cardiac arrest can come without any signs and symptoms, but you must ensure that you are taking care of the risk factors.