Guidelines For Claiming Covid-19 Death Compensation: Anybody Making Fake Claim To Be Punished

For future deaths, the time limit to file claims for the compensation would be 90 days from the date of death due to COVID-19, according to NDMA.

Following an order of the Supreme Court, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday issued a public notice regarding the filing of claims for Covid-19 death compensation. It has extended the time limit to file the claim for compensation from the date of death to 90 days. This comes following an order of the Supreme Court on March 24. NDMA posted the public notice on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

In per the notice, the outer limit of 60 days to file the claims for compensation in case the death occurred due to COVID-19 prior to March 20, 2022 is with effect from March 24, 2022 (the date of the Hon'ble Supreme Court's Order).

"For future deaths, ninety days' time shall be provided from the date of death due to COVID-19 to file the claim for compensation," it said.

However, the earlier order to process the claims and to make the actual payment of compensation within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of claim shall continue to be enforced, NDMA added.

What if you could not make the claim within the time prescribed?

According to the NDMA's guidelines, in case of extreme hardship where any claimant could not make an application within the time prescribed, the claimant can approach the Grievance Redressal Committee to make the claim. The Redressal Committee will consider it on case to case basis and the case may be considered on merits, it stated.

If you make fake claims, you will be punished

To minimise the risk of fake claims, the NDMA said that a random scrutiny of the five per cent of the claim applications shall be made at the first instance.

"If it is found that anybody has made a fake claim, the same shall be considered under Section 52 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and liable to be punished accordingly," it added.

